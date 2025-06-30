Daniel Miller, 34, was helping rescue others in the severely flooded Wairau Valley in Auckland’s North Shore and was later found dead in a culvert on Target Road.

Daniel Newth, 25, was swept into the Wairau Valley while kayaking in floodwaters.

David Lennard, 78, died after his Remuera home was destroyed in a landslide.

Dave Young, 58, was swept away in floodwaters in the rural Waikato town of Onewhero.

Two volunteer Muriwai firefighters, Craig Stevens and Dave van Zwanenberg, died in a landslide two weeks following the floods - during Cyclone Gabrielle – after they were critically injured when attending a major slip call-out.

A ruling by Coroner Erin Woolley on the scope of the inquest said she would be examining what warnings were issued to the public about the dangers of the floodwaters at the time and whether they were timely, complete and adequate.

Coroner Erin Woolley will inquire into whether the emergency response in Auckland was adequate and well-co-ordinated.

She said she would look into important issues raised by Young’s family – which involves the messaging for people living in areas near the border between different local authorities or Civil Defence Emergency Management groups, and the availability of search and rescue resources on the ground.

The authorities’ knowledge of the risks of landslides at Shore Road in Remuera and Muriwai before the weather events will also be examined. Woolley said she will be asking whether any parties should have taken action to address those risks.

Woolley acknowledged that both Fire and Emergency New Zealand and WorkSafe had completed investigations on the circumstances around the deaths of Van Zwanenberg and Stevens; however, she said both investigations were limited in the evidence from witnesses.

She added that she would look into whether it was appropriate for emergency responders to be doing work in areas at risk of landslides during Cyclone Gabrielle.

– RNZ