The council has been presented with a business case on the potential formation of an NZRT Tairāwhiti; including likely core tasks, the need for one and expected costs.

The set-up costs would be about $364,400, with annual costs about $110,000.

The business case – dated August 27 – said the team would feature “highly trained volunteers” within the Civil Defence Emergency Group “that can be deployed to support emergency response operations”.

The initial focus of training would include response to flooding and storms.

“It is generally accepted that with the impacts of climate change, New Zealand may be facing an increased number and intensity of severe weather events,” the business case stated.

Flood waters spread around central Gisborne from the swollen river during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Ben Cowper

“Since early January 2021, New Zealand has experienced a series of extreme weather events, for which the Tairāwhiti region has borne the brunt of several severe weather events.

“In addition to extreme weather events, Tairāwhiti is also exposed to tectonic risk (including earthquakes, liquefaction and tsunami), pandemic, industrial incidents, wildfire and drought. These present a range of potential hazards and risks that will impact communities.”

The document said during the earlier weather events in the region – including Cyclone Gabrielle – NZRTs from other areas had been deployed to Tairāwhiti to assist.

If approved, the team would be based in Gisborne.

Under phase two of a roll-out plan, further teams would be Patutahi and Te Puia Springs.

The set-up costs would include a base HQ, equipment and numerous vehicles (including ex-FENZ units which could be used as water tankers).

Cyclone Gabrielle's hit on the East Coast included this bridge on SH35 near Mangatuna being washed away. Photo / George Heard

The financial case for the creation of the emergency response team said funding could come from the National Emergency Management Agency (for training), from Tairāwhiti emergency management capital expenditure, or via community contributions and grants.

It could also be registered as a non-profit making charitable trust.

After earlier council deliberations in May, the Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management Group was recommended to approve the creation of the team subject to the determination of the business case and securing funding.

At the time, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltzmayor said establishing an emergency response team for the region could be “another tool in our toolbox”.

Meanwhile, the council has been updated on other aspects of emergency planning and preparedness across the region.

That includes the work of the Tairāwhiti Marae Emergency and Preparedness Project; a plan which was “developed and implemented as a regional initiative aimed at enhancing the disaster response and recovery capabilities of marae clusters in the Tairāwhiti region”.

Flood waters surge over SH35 several days after Cyclone Gabrielle hit the East Coast. Photo / Neil Reid

A report from Civil Defence emergency manager Ben Green said an “inclusive approach” was a “cornerstone of the project”.

“By involving representatives from whānau, marae and hapū across Tairāwhiti, the project has ensured that the funding, resources and subsequent plans are truly representative of the region’s diverse communities,” the report said.

“The project aims to support marae clusters by providing them with the necessary emergency capabilities to implement community-based disaster support systems.

“This is particularly crucial given the catastrophic hazards and risks faced by the remote areas of the Tairāwhiti region. In the event of a natural disaster, hapori (communities) will find themselves isolated and needing to rely on their own resources and preparedness.”

The programme was implemented in late 2023, with stage two currently being carried out.

Once completed, almost $2.5 million in specialist equipment would be available at 30 community sites.

“As a result, Tairāwhiti will be one of the most well-resourced regions in Aotearoa.”

A bridge over Hikuwai River between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay taken out during Cyclone Gabrielle. P

Green’s paper also revealed more about the magnitude of damage Cyclone Gabrielle caused throughout East Coast and Poverty Bay.

Surveying from GNS Science covered between 12%-15% of the region and revealed around 26,700 post-cyclone landslides.

But that number “cannot be considered representative” of the scale of damage to the land.

Mapping from GDC had revealed a further 25,000 landslides.

The total area surveyed within Tairāwhiti was around 25% of the region.

“It is anticipated that when the council analysis of landslides is completed it would not be surprising that over 100,000 landslides can be attributed to Gabrielle within the region.”

