Bayens said he travelled to the Fern Hill area under police guidance and said as the Ngaruroro River rose rapidly, “an eerie feeling” washed over him.

“I thought if this bridge washed away, now we would have been in that water.”

Bayens was not there to observe the natural disaster unfolding, but was out looking for ways he, and the jetboat he had on the trailer, could be of help.

Havelock North resident Phil Bayens used a jetboat to rescue more than 100 people and their pets along Pakowhai Rd during Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

Not being needed at that point, he was instructed to go to Chesterhope Bridge.

“Driving along Pakowhai Rd, you couldn’t see the road because it was that high and, looking around, there were apples flowing across the road.”

It was around 2.30pm that Bayens put the jetboat in the water and set about to rescue people. He didn’t finish until around 9pm.

His mission was simple - find and save people stuck on, near or around their flooded homes.

Together with a police officer and a friend, the team worked their way along Pakowhai Rd, finding and transporting people to safety.

Phil Bayens was awarded a 2025 Hastings Civic Honour for rescuing people on a jetboat during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We started ferrying people out, cats, dogs, anybody that we could.”

His first rescue involved a man who was hanging onto a shed’s high beam. Bayens said he was hypothermic and struggling.

“If we hadn’t got there, within probably five minutes he would have been gone.”

His final rescue involved five adults, two dogs and a cat that were loaded on the jetboat.

Hawke's Bay man Phil Bayens driving a jetboat through Pakowhai with his team of rescuers during Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

“We could take the boat all the way up to the expressway, along the expressway and up to the Tutaekuri Bridge.”

When asked by police what he needed, he said fuel so he could keep going.

He said at no point did he stop and realise the magnitude of what was happening, nor did he have time to feel scared.

“I was just concentrating on driving the boat and keeping ourselves out of trouble, and doing what we could.”

Civic Honours are a tradition of acknowledgement that have been run by Hastings District Council for more than 30 years.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said all the recipients had, in a wide range of ways, made a significant impact on the community.

“These awards recognise that while these people may have full and busy lives, they have stepped up to dedicate their time, energy and resources to make a positive difference to the lives of others, and our district as a whole.

Full award recipients:

Hindu Council of Hawke’s Bay Incorporated

Lions Club of Hastings Host

Christian Lovelink Napier/Hastings Inc

Linda and Ian Quinn

Marcel and Kim Van Hooijdonk

Tom and Maureen Morris

Marei Apatu

Bronwyn Harman

Leah Setford

Judith Goldsack

Terry Huffam

Daman Kaur

Michael Devonshire

Ann Redstone

Kirsteen Rae Keene

Van and Kim Howard

Robbie Cargill

Iain Taylor

Kim Thorp

Taurus Taurima

Suzanne Rose and Lee Pepping

Paul Simmonds

Mary Moore

Richard (Dick) Hilton (posthumous)

Dr John Wakeman (posthumous)

Neeracha Rattanaworametha

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.