Muriwai firefighters Dave van Zwanenberg (left) and Craig Stevens (right) will be honoured during a ceremony today, one year on from their deaths during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Muriwai firefighters Dave van Zwanenberg (left) and Craig Stevens (right) will be honoured during a ceremony today, one year on from their deaths during Cyclone Gabrielle.

A ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the deaths of two Muriwai firefighters during Cyclone Gabrielle will be held in the coastal West Auckland community today, with the unveiling of a memorial in honour of the pair.

Dr Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens, of the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade, were digging a trench behind a woman’s home on Motutara Rd on Monday, February 13 last year when a landslide crushed the property.

Stevens was able to be rescued and was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition after the slip. Van Zwanenberg’s body was recovered two days later.

Stevens succumbed to his injuries in hospital on February 16 — a little over two weeks shy of his 40th birthday.

Firefighters Dave van Zwanenberg (left) and Craig Stevens, who died after getting trapped in a slip in Auckland's Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle in February, 2023.

In a statement, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said today’s ceremony would include the unveiling of a memorial dedicated to the Muriwai firefighters as well as a plaque marking the events of Cyclone Gabrielle on the community last year.

The ceremony will be held at the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Station this morning. A media stand-up with Fenz chief executive, Kerry Gregory, would be held after the ceremony.

“You are irreplaceable.”

That was how van Zwanenberg’s widow farewelled her husband last February at a poignant service at Muriwai’s Parihoa Farm attended by hundreds.

The firefighter was remembered for his good humour, his authentic care, his impressive intelligence and his supreme competence at anything he turned his hand to.

A karanga rang out as pallbearers, dressed in official fire regalia, carried van Zwanenberg off a vintage fire truck before mourners gathered to remember his life.

A New Zealand flag was draped across his casket, adorned with flowers, a fire helmet and pictures of the late firefighter, as a prayer was said.

Muriwai Volunteer firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg died in a landslide while helping at a damaged house in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle on February 13, 2023. Photo / File

Van Zwanenberg’s widow, Amy van Zwanenberg, said he would be mortified by the fanfare of the ceremony and uncomfortable being remembered as a hero.

“Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride my darling. You’re going to have to tolerate the well-deserved fanfare.

“Our love story was one of fairy tales,” she said of their meeting in Australia.

She remembered the last few weekends they spent together, enjoying seeing their children laugh and play.

“You knew how to enjoy the simple joys in life. Teensy bit disappointed you died before you could give me a Valentine’s Day card,” she said to laughter from the crowd.

“There was a part of you that had a thirst to test yourself against the world. You did not suffer fear easily. To this end, I have packed a bag for you, just in case you do need to take a few things with you. I’ve packed your trainers, your boardies, and a book you never got to finish.

“I wish you had come out of the cyclone unscathed. I am incredibly proud to be your wife. You are irreplaceable.

“I know our love is enduring.”

Firefighter David van Zwanenberg was killed by a slip in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Dean Purcell

At his funeral at the same venue a week later, Stevens was remembered as an “ultimate hero” to his two sons.

“Craig, you exploded into my life 17 years ago. I instantly knew there was something special, you had an incredible energy,” said Stevens’ widow, Lucy Stevens.

She was interrupted by her son as she held him in her arms: “Yeah,” he said.

“You were the boys’ ultimate hero,” she said.

“You were always so special to me, but I’ve been blown away by stories I hear from others.

“Life will never be the same without you by our sides, but your spirit will always be with us and with the boys. Love you Craig.”

Funeral for Craig Stevens, the firefighter fatally injured in a slip at Muriwai during Cycone Gabrielle. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Chief of the Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade said he never expected to stand at Stevens’ funeral and farewell him.

“Craig had a confident charisma. He was always keen to get into it, whether it was dropping into the surf, or throwing himself into the air on his beloved BMX.

“Craig was a busy guy, but he would always make time.”

Volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens is survived by his wife Lucy and his two children Kauri, 6, and Tai, 4.

He spoke about his and Stevens’ firefighter training in 2018 — saying Craig took on any challenge with gusto.

“Craig loved being part of the fire service and was serving his community to the end. He put his body on the line. This time, he didn’t come home smiling. But wherever he is, I know he’ll be looking down smiling.

“He was so loved and will be missed. [Kauri], your dad is a hero.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.