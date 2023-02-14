Voyager 2022 media awards
Cyclone Gabrielle: Missing firefighter in Muriwai believed to be hero local vet

A firefighter is missing and another is critically injured after a landslide occurred in Auckland’s west coast beach settlement of Muriwai. Video / NZ Herald

The volunteer firefighter believed to have been missing in a Muriwai slip was local father and vet, Dave van Zwananberg, it’s been reported.

Firefighters were investigating a flooded house on Motutara Rd when a landslide came from the slope above and crushed the house late last night.

Dr Dave van Zwananberg is a vet and father. Photo / Supplied
One person was pulled badly injured from the debris. But emergency services had to make the devastating decision to call off the search for their missing colleague as the saturated land continued to move and the wind belted the west coast.

Van Zwananberg was part of the crew which was investigating the house when the landslide hit just after 10pm, Stuff reported.

The firefighter who was rescued and taken to hospital in a critical condition.


