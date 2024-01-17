Aaron Drever appears at Auckland District Court for sentencing in 2022. Photo / Michael Craig

A serving inmate who attacked former real estate agent Aaron Drever in a prison kitchen, causing horrific facial injuries, has been convicted over the assault and could face up to 14 additional years in jail when he’s sentenced next week.

Wayne Lisipa, 36, slashed open Drever’s face with a metal hook following an altercation at Northland Region Corrections Facility (NRCF) on November 16, 2022.

Corrections later admitted Lisipa had been involved in another violent incident two weeks earlier and should not have been working in the prison kitchen when the second attack took place. The department launched a review into the internal failure in a bid to prevent such a situation happening again.

Drever was a high-profile Auckland agent who earned millions of dollars selling homes before being stripped of his licence for repeated misconduct.

At the time of the attack, he was serving more than two years in jail for fraudulently obtaining about $600,000 by siphoning money from his friend’s Auckland speedway companies and through a cunning on-sale involving Avondale Bowling Club land.

Drever was working in the prison kitchen preparing food when the attack took place about 10.30am.

“I was attacked in the kitchen by an inmate who used a steel grate hook to slash my face open across my nose, exposing and damaging my nasal cavity,” Drever wrote to his legal team.

He was initially taken to Bay of Islands Hospital before being referred to a specialist at Whangārei Base Hospital.

After his injuries were assessed, Drever said he was advised “it’s likely the damage to my face is permanent”.

Police charged Lisipa with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and he was convicted following a trial in Kaikohe District Court in November.

He is due to be sentenced next week. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

Corrections told the Herald Lisipa was placed on directed segregation, charged with misconduct and then transferred to another prison following the attack on Drever. Police were also advised.

“He was transferred back to NRCF in June 2023 to meet his obligations to appear in court on matters related to this assault. He remains at NRCF as the matter remains before the court.”

Former West Auckland real estate agent Aaron Drever sold hundreds of homes and made millions of dollars in commission. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Drever was released on parole in October after telling the Parole Board he had learned how to cook while behind bars and intended to work as a chef upon his release.

He admitted his offending had been “fuelled by greed and self-entitlement” and he now wanted to live a “simple life.

“My moral compass was off track and led to where I am today.”

Drever’s adviser Matt Blomfield called out Corrections after the attack, saying the former agent was serving the sentence he deserved and should have been safe.

“You don’t expect to serve a second sentence by getting your face ripped open by a meat hook.”

Then Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis was briefed on the case, telling the Herald “no assault is acceptable.

“My expectation is for any shortcomings to be addressed, should they be found as a result of this review.”

Northland Region Corrections Facility prison director David Pattinson told the Herald the earlier assault involving Lisipa was not referred to police, but instead dealt with through an internal misconduct system. He had only resumed his kitchen job on the day Drever was attacked.

Pattinson said Lisipa should not have been working in the kitchen “without managerial sign-off” and blamed a “miscommunication” by a staff member for the bungle.

“I have asked for an event review to be completed so that we can understand what occurred to prevent this happening again.”







