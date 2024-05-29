Emergency services leave Hawke's Bay Prison after the death of an inmate on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emergency services leave Hawke's Bay Prison after the death of an inmate on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

An inmate has died at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison.

George Massingham, the prison’s general manager, confirmed the death late on Wednesday afternoon.

“Sadly, a man in custody at Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison passed away today. Our staff made every effort to save him, however, they were sadly unable to revive him,” Massingham said.

Investigations are under way, yet there is no indication the death is suspicious and it appears he died of natural causes, he said.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support, including access to Chaplains and cultural support where requested.”

Police were advised and are notifying next of kin.

Massingham said all deaths in prison are subject to an internal incident review, an investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate and are also referred to the Coroner.

Both complete a “robust independent assessment” of each incident providing “commentary and recommendations regarding the care and treatment of deceased individuals”.

In addition, the Coroner confirms the cause of death.



