Inland Revenue closes Wellington office due to seismic risk, 1000 staff working from home

Wellington CBD. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Inland Revenue has closed its central Wellington office and sent up to 1000 staff home after a new seismic assessment found the building had a lower earthquake rating than first thought.

The Asteron Centre is located on Featherston St in Wellington's CBD.

Inland Revenue occupies seven floors of the building, with up to 1000 staff based there.

In a statement this afternoon Inland Revenue advised the rating was revealed when it asked for a full detailed seismic assessment of the building.

This was when Inland Revenue was looking to renew its lease there.

The new seismic assessment put the Asteron Centre at a lower rating than previously assessed.

"Inland Revenue staff will work from home as they did during the Covid-19 lockdown last year," the statement said.

"This will be the case until a remediation plan to bring the building up to standard is in place."

No decisions on the long-term use of the building have been made, nor on Inland Revenue's future Wellington accommodation.