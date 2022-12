Three people were injured in the crash. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three people have been injured after a car crashed into another stationary car in Napier yesterday evening.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene on Alpers Tce, Marewa about 8pm, and said a car had struck a stationary car.

Police at the scene of a serious car crash on Alpers Tce, Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

“One person appears to have sustained serious injuries, and two others were also injured,” a police spokeswoman said.

The seriousness of the other two people’s injuries was not yet known.