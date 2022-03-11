Focus Live: Fesola'i Va'aiga Tuigamala funeral service

Mourners are gathering in West Auckland this morning to farewell early 90s Kiwi rugby and league great Va'aiga "Inga" Tuigamala.

The 19-test All Black, known to a generation of fans as 'Inga the Winger', died suddenly aged 52 on February 24.

His funeral is taking place at Kelston Boys' High School auditorium from 10am.

Va'aiga Tuigamala, left, and Shane Cameron ahead of the Joseph Parker v Junior Fa boxing bout in Auckland in February last year. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Entry is restricted to 100 under Covid-19 red light restrictions, but a livestream of the service is being broadcast on YouTube,

here

.

The superstar winger's death stunned the sporting world, with fans and former players grieving the loss of a man beloved for his blockbusting, dynamic play on the field and infectious personality off the field.

"Every now and then a player comes along who touches the heart and soul of every single fan, player, coach and administrator – Inga was one of them", said Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski, speaking for the United Kingdom league side Tuigamala played more than 100 matches for - including scoring 62 tries - after switching codes.

"He was one of the most exciting rugby players to play either code."

As well as 19 tests for the All Blacks, Va'aiga Tuigamala, with ball, played 23 tests for Manu Samoa, including this one against the All Blacks in 1999. Photo / www.photosport.nz

Tuigamala's league stint came after he played 19 tests for the pre-professional era All Blacks between 1991 and 1993, scoring five tries in the black jersey.

Later, Tuigamala pulled on the blue and white kit of his country of birth, notching 23 tests for Manu Samoa from 1996.

Other clubs to benefit from his dazzling power, speed and skill were Auckland and Ponsonby, as well as UK-based Wasps and Newcastle Falcons, before Tuigamala hung up his boots in 2002.

After news of his death, former Wallaby Tim Horan likened Tuigamala to another powerhouse All Black wing guaranteed to strike fear into the opposition.

"Inga was Jonah before Jonah arrived", Horan tweeted.

"Jonah & Inga where the 2 players in the All Blacks you never wanted to see with the ball."

The All Blacks also paid tribute on Twitter, calling Tuigamala "an icon and an inspiration" who achieved things on and off the pitch others "could only dream of".

"All Black number 900, you will never [be] forgotten."

Off the field, Tuigamala was a married father and grandfather, and held the paramount chiefly titles of Tuigamala and Fesola'i, given to him by his aiga (extended family) and villages in Samoa.

In the 2008 Queen's Birthday Honours, Tuigamala was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to rugby and the community.

The following year he travelled to Samoa with David Tua to help in the aftermath of the Samoa tsunami, which killed 180 across Polynesia.

John Key also spent time with Tuigamala, crediting the rugby great with helping contribute to his successful election result in 2008 after joining the future Prime Minister on the campaign trail.

"I shall always remember Inga for his infectious smile and bravery."

Life after rugby also saw Tuigamala become a funeral director, but Tuigamala & Sons was placed in liquidation in 2013.

At the time, Tuigamala was understood to have been owed around $130,000 in unpaid funeral fees and said he'd found it difficult to collect money from grieving relatives.

"I'm not one to turn people away in their time of need," he said.

Va'aiga Tuigamala, right, pictured with fellow All Black Michael Jones after the side's clash with the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in 1993. Photo / www.photosport.nz

But he refused to be despondent and didn't want any pity.

"You're only a failure if you get knocked down and stay down. My passion to help my community and my people still burns fire in my belly."

Tuigamala's cause of death hasn't yet been confirmed but he was about to launch a new video series on his health struggles, including being diagnosed last year with type 2 diabetes and having previously suffered a stroke.

"The reality was, I was facing an early graveyard," Tuigamala said in a preview video of the series, Project ODICE (obesity diabetes intervention champion evangelist).

"My father died at the age of 48 from a stroke ... I suppose for me, I just don't want to be another statistic."