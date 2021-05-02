Infringements for liquor ban zones breaches in Wellington and Auckland drop by 75 per cent

There has been a significant change in the number of infringements issued for breaching the zones in Wellington and Auckland. Photo / 123rf

The number of infringements issued by police for breaching liquor ban zones in the Wellington and Auckland have decreased by around 75 per cent in the past five years.

Data released to the Herald under the Official Information Act shows the number of infringements in the capital dropped to 302 in 2020, from around 500 in 2018 and almost 1300 in 2016.

Auckland also saw the numbers decrease, going from 1223 in 2016 to around 300 in 2020.

Canterbury did not see the same drop - with data showing around 400 offences in 2016 to around 300 in 2020 and around 150 in the intervening years.

In a statement, police told the Herald there is no data or policy change that immediately explains the decrease in the number of Alcohol Sale and Supply infringement offences.

"Anecdotal feedback from staff suggests Police are taking an education and prevention approach, which includes proactively engaging with various groups, such as university students, on this issue."

Police said it was also important to note that the data provided did not include warnings.

"We cannot address alcohol-related offending or anti-social behaviour alone - we ask everyone to take responsibility for themselves and their friends when it comes to alcohol."

In total across Aotearoa, the offences listed went from 4565 in 2016 to around 1500 in 2019 and 2020.

The number of infringement offences for providing false evidence of age also decreased across the country, falling from 287 in 2016 to 73 five years later.

Wellington City Councillor Iona Pannet believed the Liquor Ban Zones potentially "move the problem" and as a general rule she hasn't supported them.

"They can be disproportionately used against vulnerable groups of people. I don't think we should be using a punitive approach but a supportive one."

She said they had been extended in Wellington over the past 10 years and she felt deeply that it can be used against young and street people.