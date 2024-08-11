And 16-year-old William Rollason died only days after developing flu-like symptoms — sore throat, runny nose and a cough — in June.

All were considered fit and healthy before contracting the virus.

What is influenza A?

Influenza, or the flu, is a viral infection. It can cause symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle or body aches, headache, runny or stuffy nose, cough, sore throat, upset stomach, vomiting or diarrhoea. Some people may have no symptoms, but can still pass it on to others.

About one in four New Zealanders is infected with the influenza virus each year, most often between May and October.

Influenza A is one of four main types of influenza: A, B, C, and D. It is the most common type in New Zealand.

How long does it last?

It can take one to four days to feel symptoms. Symptoms usually last about five days, but some can last two to three weeks.

What is the contagious period?

One or two days before symptoms start, until about day five.

What is the incubation period?

Usually between one and three days, but can be up to seven.

How do you test for influenza A?

Health NZ public health medicine specialist Dr Matt Reid said healthcare providers did not usually test for the flu.

“They usually diagnose you based on your symptoms,” he said.

“They might order tests to make sure it is not a different illness if you have serious symptoms.”

However, Dr Sue Huang, director of the World Health Organisation National Influenza Centre at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research, said a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) or a rapid antigen test could be used to diagnose Influenza A.

Can you die from influenza A?

Reid said about 500 people died from the flu each year.

The flu virus changed often, with the H3N2 and H1N1 subtypes of influenza A the predominant strains in New Zealand, Huang said.

General Practice New Zealand chairman Dr Bryan Betty said anecdotally, more people appeared to be affected severely by these two strains compared with previous years.

“We know that every year some people can get very, very badly affected by the flu. And we’ve seen cases of that this year where younger people have been really, really affected by the flu and there have been a couple of tragic deaths across New Zealand.”

People with an ongoing health condition such as asthma, diabetes, cancer, a heart or lung condition, and other conditions that affect the nervous or immune systems, people with serious mental health or addiction issues, those significantly overweight, people aged 65 or oilder, Māori and Pacific 55 or over, pēpi, tamariki, pregnant people and those who have just given birth, have a higher risk of getting complications from the flu.

What are the treatments for influenza A?

Early use of antivirals such as Tamiflu (oseltamivir), within the first 48 hours of developing symptoms, could reduce the duration of symptoms and the risk of complications from influenza, Huang said.

Otherwise, over-the-counter medicines such as paracetamol or ibuprofen may help to relieve fever, body aches and headache. Lozenges or gargles may ease symptoms such as a sore throat, runny nose and cough too.

Pseudoephedrine too, an active ingredient in some medicines used to relieve nasal congestion, has been available at pharmacies without a prescription since May.

How can you avoid getting influenza A?

The only protection against influenza was vaccination, Betty said.

This year, there are five quadrivalent influenza vaccines available in New Zealand: Influvac Tetra, Flucelvax Quad, Fluad Quad, FluQuadri, and Afluria Quad. They protect against two influenza A strains, H1N1 and H3N2, as well as two influenza B strains.

The influenza vaccine is free for people 65 or over, those with a long-term medical condition such as diabetes, asthma or a heart condition, children under 4 who have been hospitalised for respiratory illness or have a history of significant respiratory illness, and people with mental health conditions.

In 2022 and last year, the influenza vaccine was also free for children under 12 and Māori and Pacific people aged 55-64.

However, vaccine funding provided to Pharmac throughout the Covid-19 pandemic ran out this year.

Betty said this had probably led to a drop-off in the number of people getting vaccinated.

It can cost up to $45 a vaccine, depending on how much clinics and pharmacies charge.