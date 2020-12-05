Infant rushed to hospital after near-drowning in Napier public pool, police investigating

An infant is in hospital following a near-drowning at the Napier Aquatic Centre. Photo / File

An infant has been transported to Hawkes Bay Hospital with critical injuries following a near-drowning at the Napier Aquatic Centre.

The public pool has been closed by police who will investigate the incident, a police spokesperson says.

The child was rushed to hospital after emergency services were called just before midday.

A spokeswoman for St John says a first responder vehicle and an ambulance attended the job.

Members of the public can expect to see a police presence at the pool this afternoon while inquiries are undertaken, the police spokesperson says.