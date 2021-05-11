India Covid-19 appeal: 'Fear and panic' as crisis escalates in rural areas

The Herald has joined forces with World Vision to support India in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. We're bringing you stories from the front line and the opportunity to help by donating to the cause.

The Herald has joined forces with World Vision to support India in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. We're bringing you stories from the front line and the opportunity to help by donating to the cause.

The Herald has joined forces with World Vision to support India in its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak. We're bringing you stories from the front line and the opportunity to help – every story has a click-through button so you can donate direct to World Vision and help provide desperately needed supplies of oxygen, beds, medical supplies and food.

As India's Covid toll continues to mount, experts are increasingly concerned about the spread of the virus into the nation's rural and remote areas.

"Once the demand for healthcare really increases in those rural areas, that's where the real crisis is," said Dr Carel Joseph, director of health at World Vision India.

"They don't have the facilities to cope. They don't have hospitals, doctors, nurses. They definitely don't have oxygen supplies. A serious crisis in the rural areas is only a matter of time."

Relatives stand near the funeral pyre of their loved one at a cremation ground for Covid victims in Prayagraj, India on May 8. Photo / AP

New Zealand Herald readers have responded strongly to India's growing Covid crisis, raising $323,713 for World Vision in just seven days.

"As we're seeing even more evidence of the devastating impact of Covid-19 on people in India, we continue to so encouraged by how kind and generous Kiwis have been," said Grant Bayldon, World Vision's national director for New Zealand.

"Your donations will support families devastated by Covid-19, providing things like oxygen and hospital beds, as well as emergency food and other desperately needed essentials."

But even as donations increase, the outbreak is growing. Nationwide, India's Health Ministry reported 360,000 new cases in the 24 hours to Monday, with more than 3700 deaths.

Since the pandemic began, India has seen more than 22.6 million infections and more than 246,000 deaths - both, experts say, almost certainly undercounts.

India's second coronavirus wave, which now has the subcontinent registering half of the world's daily cases for over a week, continues to affect the poorest of the poor in all parts of the nation.

Experts say Covid is likely spreading in the northeastern state of Assam faster than anywhere else in the country right now, prompting authorities in the city of Guwahati to prepare for a surge in infections by converting a massive stadium and a university into hospitals.

Worryingly, along with cities in India's northeastern frontier - which is closer to Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan than it is to New Delhi - cases have also started to spike in some remote Himalayan villages in the region.

'They fear going out of their houses'

Sri Rupanjali Das, a World Vision India volunteer who works in Guwahati, says locals are increasingly fearful.

"Within the past few days, there have been many cases in our community. People have stopped going out. Fear and panic has increased among families in our area. We all need to take care."

A volunteer prepares to shift an oxygen cylinder at a Sikh Gurdwara on the outskirts of New Delhi on May 10. Photo / AP

World Vision teacher Dipika Devi says children are struggling. "There are many more cases that are coming up in our community. There is a fear and panic among the parents and children. They fear going out of their houses."

Thirteen-year-old Bipul Das and 15-year-old Ratan Barman, both from Guwahati, are worried about more than the health risks posed by the Covid crisis - they're worried about how their families will put food on the table.

"I'm not able to go to school because coronavirus cases are increasing," Das said. "My father is also unable to go to work, so I'm worried for the family."

The World Health Organisation has declared India's second wave a crisis, sending in thousands of extra workers to assist its healthcare system, which has battled with oxygen shortages and overflowing ICUs for weeks on end.

Perhaps even more worrying, officials are now warning a third wave is "inevitable". On Wednesday last week, India's principal scientific adviser, K Vijay Raghavan, said the country of 1.3 billion had to be ready for another wave of infections.

"Phase 3 is inevitable given the high levels of circulating virus. But it is not clear on what timescale this phase 3 will occur. We should prepare for new waves," Raghavan told a news conference.

Families devastated by COVID-19 need you. Please click here to donate now at worldvision.org.nz and save lives

Where your money goes

Your support will help save lives by providing protection, prevention, and urgent life-saving healthcare.

• Oxygen

• Hospital beds

• Medical supplies

• Other desperately needed essentials