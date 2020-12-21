'Incredibly rare': New Zealand set for once-in-a-lifetime celestial event

Jupiter and Saturn. Photo / Nasa

By RNZ

New Zealand stargazers are set to witness a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

It has been hundreds of years since Jupiter and Saturn appeared as close together as they are now - as viewed from Earth - and it will be a long time before it happens again.

The phenomenon is known by some as the "Bethlehem Star".

Great Conjunction on Dec. 21 2020. Nicknamed CHRISTmas star or “Star of Bethlehem”



Going to be beautiful. Almost like a BIG “X” in the sky. I’m definitely looking forward to this event. pic.twitter.com/49MNWy4SzV — MoonChild (@Sugaplumba) December 14, 2020

Otago Museum director and astronomer Dr Ian Griffin told Morning Report that the planets Jupiter and Saturn would get remarkably close over the next couple of nights.

"They are going to be so close together, you won't be able to separate them ... you'll need binoculars and a telescope to split them, and this is something called a conjunction."

On December 21, a rare phenomenon of "joining" the planets Jupiter and Saturn will be observed in the sky. The Star of Bethlehem on Christmas Day, the winter solstice.#Space #BethlehemStar pic.twitter.com/LuUHcop4z1 — Slava Strunin (@slavastrunin) December 14, 2020

Jupiter and Saturn come together roughly every 20 years, "that's nothing particularly special", he said, but "to get this close together in the sky is incredibly rare".

Griffin said some astronomers' calculations suggested the two planets had last been seen this close back in 1226.

"And you're not going to see them this close together until the year 2080."

To spot the planets, he said: "Go out tonight, find the moon, and then look down to the left and you should see a bright star and that is Jupiter and Saturn.

Happy Summer Solstice everyone! The sun reaches the southernmost point in it’s annual journey around the sky tonight at just after 11pm local time. It’s the longest day of the year here in the Southern Hemisphere. #solstice #happysolstice — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) December 20, 2020

"Then if you point your telescope or even a pair of binoculars at that bright star you'll see there are two planets - Jupiter and Saturn with its wonderful rings.

"And you if look really carefully you'll see ... four of Jupiter's moons and one of Saturn's. It will be seven planetary bodies all in that one field of view."

It is called the "Star of Bethlehem" because "in 7BC there was a conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn, and back then the 'wise men' were astrologers and this would have had some significance to them" - and it was mentioned in the Bible as well.

Griffin said anywhere with clear skies tonight and tomorrow night would make for perfect viewing, ideally looking towards the southwest.

"They disappear by 11.15pm, so you need to be out just after sunset - [until] about an hour and half later."

Griffin will be at the Mt John Observatory in Tekapo to view the conjunction of the planets.

