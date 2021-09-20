'Incredibly humbling': Craggy Range named best vineyard in Australasia

Craggy Range Winery has won a top international award. Photo / Paul Taylor

Craggy Range has been named 2021's Best Vineyard in Australasia following an international awards ceremony in Germany.

The spectacular winery near Havelock North won the accolade at the The World's Best Vineyards awards on Tuesday morning (NZT) for the first time.

Rippon, based in Otago, has taken the top award for the past two years but was pipped by Craggy Range at this year's awards ceremony in Germany.

Craggy Range director Mary-Jeanne Peabody said it was "humbling" to be named the best in Australasia.

"It is incredibly humbling to be named the Best Vineyard in Australasia, especially considering the breadth and depth of stunning estates scattered across New Zealand and Australia.

"It is my parents' dream to sit alongside the great wineries of the world, and this shows us

we are heading in the right direction."

A list of the top-50 vineyards across the globe was also announced at the awards night, placing Craggy Range among the top 20 vineyards in the world at number 11.

The vineyard was praised for its "private lodges with river views, immaculate gardens sprinkled with sculptures, a fine dining restaurant, and a neighbourhood bistro in the nearby village of Havelock North", and of course, its "pure, refined" wines.

World's Best Vineyard founder Andrew Reed congratulated all the winners.

"Wine is produced in almost 60 countries around the world and is hugely important to many national economies.

"The World's Best Vineyards not only highlights these amazing destinations, but it

also helps raise their profile among national and international tourists alike."