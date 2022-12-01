The child and his mother outside the High Court with Liz Gunn (right) and lawyer Sue Grey (left). Photo / Alex Burton

Parents refusing to use vaccinated blood for their gravely ill baby have said they are desperate for their child to be operated on, but claim they need “safe blood”.

The case, which had a preliminary High Court hearing on Wednesday, came after Te Whatu Ora-Health New Zealand filed an application under the Care of Children Act seeking guardianship to be transferred from his parents to the court so consent could be given to use donated blood in the required open-heart surgery.

The boy has severe pulmonary valve stenosis, a condition described by the New Zealand Heart Foundation as one that could stop a heart from effectively pumping blood.

