In the Loop: New NZ Herald podcast looks at lockdown breaches, inflation and climate aid

The psychology of lockdown breakers, rising inflation, and a surprise collaboration from Labour and National are all on the agenda in the first episode of the New Zealand Herald's new weekly news podcast.

In the Loop is hosted by NZME journalists Rosie Gordon and Katie Harris. Each week, they will take a look behind the headlines for a deep dive into the biggest stories of the week – with a focus on what matters most to young New Zealanders.

And it's been an interesting week for young Kiwis making headlines – after a party in the Auckland suburb of Redvale last weekend caused a social media firestorm and earned partygoers police infringements and a reprimand from the Prime Minister.

Dozens of people were filmed at a gathering at a Redvale property, in a clear breach of the city's current Covid-19 level 3 restrictions that prevent gatherings of any kind indoors.

Videos filmed at the party showing people dry-humping each other quickly went viral, sparking anger among those obeying level 3 restrictions. Police were quick to issue a summons to one 28-year-old man, and at least six others have been issued with infringement notices. Several influencers identified as being at the party have been dropped by sponsors and agencies as well.

Kyle MacDonald is a psychotherapist. Photo / File

For the debut episode of In the Loop, Gordon and Harris spoke with psychotherapist Dr Kyle MacDonald about the breach, how people are dealing with ongoing lockdown restrictions, and why some people are more inclined that others to break the rules.

He told the podcast that having had a lot of resources and wealth and being unused to missing out may play a part in people breaking the rules.

MacDonald said that not being able to do things in certain ways can affect people in different ways.

"The longer they go on, the harder it is for people to remain compliant. Covid's a tricky enemy. If you don't know anyone who's had it, which a lot of people in New Zealand still don't, it can still feel like it's not really about me and everything's fine."

MacDonald said that people should focus on the "light at the end of the tunnel" in the race to get vaccinated, which means restrictions won't last forever, and more stories should focus on why people - such as the immunocompromised - have to be compliant to encourage others to do the same.

Also on today's episode, Gordon and Harris dig into the latest on inflation, after an increase in year-on-year to 4.9 per cent – the biggest change since 2011.

They also discuss the Government's announcement of a $1.3 billion increase to climate aid ahead of the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow, Labour and National putting party politics aside to dually support a bill that could lead to more than 100,000 homes being built, and the graphic story of a woman who was raped on a train in Philadelphia while onlookers filmed it on their phones.

And for a lighter touch, Gordon and Harris look at the internet's reaction to Brian Tamaki's latest court appearance, after he was charged over a picnic protest against ongoing lockdown restrictions – which was in breach of those restrictions.

