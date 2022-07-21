New footage shows the arrest of a man who brutally punched a female police officer in the face on Monday afternoon. Video / supplied

New footage shows the arrest of a man who brutally punched a female police officer in the face on Monday afternoon. Video / supplied

A Journalist on the scene after shocking attack on a female officer earlier this week says witnesses reported seeing "lots of blood" and the attacker yell "bring it on" to police.

The incident was captured on video and showed the officer appeared to be trying to calm the man before he punched her in the head, knocking her out and running off.

Julia Gabel, a New Zealand Herald reporter, told In the Loop podcast business owners she spoke to were fearful and locked their doors, as they were too scared to go out.

She said witnesses heard the man say words to the effect of "bring it on" before the female officer was punched.

"One witness recalls hearing the man say words to the effect of I'm a 501, I'm from Australia, which he found, I could tell speaking to him he was quite surprised by that."

While Gabel put this to police, she said it had not been confirmed yet.

The journalist said witnesses found the incident "quite confronting" and one of the people who helped the officer recalled seeing a lot of blood.

"She was on the ground, according to the witness, unconscious but moving holding her face, as you imagine."

Overwhelmingly, Gabel said the emotion she picked up the most from those who witnessed the attack or locals in the area was sadness.

"They were just sad that this had happened, happened in their community, there was a bit of frustration, anger, and sorry and sympathy obviously for the officer."

The 27-year-old man was apprehended and arrested. But the officer is said to have severe bruising and swelling.

Police Association president Chris Cahill described the attack as "atrocious" and that being assaulted wasn't "just part of the job".

Later in the show, journalists Katie Harris and Cheree Kinnear discuss a rise in gun crime in Auckland, Zuru's legal victory over Glassdoor and to no one's shock, more inflation.

Also on the episode, the extreme heat hitting Europe and the UK; and is Kylie Jenner a "climate criminal"?