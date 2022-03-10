Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, Marama Davidson. Photo / File

This week on the Herald's In the Loop podcast hosts Katie Harris and Rosie Gordon give you a rundown of the latest news and chat to four high-profile women about International Women's Day and whether it can change things.

"Everything tells us that we've got a very narrowed set of defined places where people are more comfortable for us to be."

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson is often mistaken for deputy leader, she said, despite being at the top of the party's list.

The seasoned MP, who is also the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, told the podcast she "has to laugh" otherwise she'd cry over "constantly" being called deputy leader.

"It's the same old, same old trope of gender bias roles and sexism and patriarchy, it's like of course the white man in the suit has got to be the actual, actual leader."

Over the course of her career, Davison said she's felt that she wouldn't be taken as seriously as male colleagues on particular issues.

"I actually have felt that being Māori and being a woman has meant I have had to work hard on myself to feel like I'm entitled to be in places and positions of power because everything tells us that we're not."

When it comes to International Women's Day, Davidson believed it was an opportunity, and it's about how it is used.

"When you've got pay inequities for women, when you've got an education system that still does not broadly give young people the tools to understand what a respectful gender equity relationship looks like, we've got some system changes to make."

When Sharesies co-founder and CEO Brooke Roberts first started in finance, she was often the only woman and the youngest person in the room.

"I have seen a lot of growth and change over the years, but still there's heaps more to do in terms of creating gender equality."

Roberts told the podcast systemic issues don't go away because of International Women's Day, but it helps acknowledge the biases that exist.

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis has worked in both the public and private sector and is the mum of four young children.

"I certainly found having children, there were moments where I felt guilty, you know, should I be at home with my darling baby, is it right that I'm in the office? And equally, should I be at home with my darling baby, maybe I should be helping out at work."

Whatever choice you make, she said don't waste time on the guilt and know that if you've made a decision for the right reasons the people around you will appreciate it.

"With my kids, they love that I love my work and I try to be a role model for them too."

Dignity co-founder Jacinta Gulasekhartam said as a woman there were times when you weren't "in your power" and that is why it's good to have a support system.

"When I haven't been feeling particularly strong having a conversation of flicking a message to one of those people really helps remind me who I am and to just feel confident to walk into a room."

She said the day was important to stop, reflect and celebrate the work women have been doing.

"What's been really great this year has been mind the gap initiative because it's a really important stocktake to understand how far do we have to go."

