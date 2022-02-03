Pregnant Charlotte Bellis made international headlines in her bid to get MIQ for birth in NZ. Photo/Jim Huylebroek

Pregnant Charlotte Bellis made international headlines in her bid to get MIQ for birth in NZ. Photo/Jim Huylebroek

The Charlotte Bellis saga, Wellington's "cooked" flat market, and growing backlash for Boris Johnson are all on the agenda in the return of In the Loop podcast.

The podcast returns for its 2022 season, in a week where headlines have been dominated by pregnant journalist Charlotte Bellis and her public battle to return to New Zealand.

Bellis, a former journalist for Al Jazeera, made international headlines after writing an open letter in the Weekend Herald, criticising the MIQ regime after she was initially declined an emergency spot to return to New Zealand to give birth.

The case sparked intense debate locally and internationally, with some praising Bellis for highlighting inequities with MIQ, while others criticised her for comments she made about how the Taliban had offered her refuge.

The Government offered Bellis a spot on Tuesday, which she accepted, though a potential legal battle remains after Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed details of Bellis' case without her permission.

In other news, a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has recommended to the Government it stop allowing New Zealanders to withdraw from their KiwiSaver funds to buy their first home.

Wellington's flat market was also thrust into the spotlight, with TVNZ's Breakfast highlighting a sleep-out costing $220 a week, while Newstalk ZB's Aaron Dahmen highlighted the struggle to find a flat in the "cooked" market.

And those thinking of heading to London for their OEs might want to update themselves on the political strife UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson finds himself in, as a report into parties at No. 10 that potentially breached lockdown restrictions continues to dominate British politics.

