In Hastings, the dance moves were “so fresh” and “so clean”. But in rural Central Hawke’s Bay on Sunday, the moves being made were anything but that.
Held at Wanstead’s Lake Station in Central Hawkes Bay on Sunday, the Flemington School Mud Run saw people of ages get down and dirty in an action-packed run full of obstacles, laughs and plenty of mud pies.
Gung-ho competitors could choose from the 2.5-kilometre, 5km or 10km courses, and run either by themselves or with a team.
Back in Hastings, fun of a different kind took place at Toitoi on Saturday, where keen dancers celebrated the finals of the Battle in the Bay dance competition.
The event saw dancers from all across New Zealand share a weekend filled with dancing, workshops and connecting.