In pics: Hundreds of fires light up Hawke’s Bay beaches as region turns on Matariki spectacle

Hawkes Bay Today
Matariki bon fires along Marine Parade in Napier on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hundreds of fires of cyclone driftwood - lit by families, friends and professionals alike - created a Matariki spectacle on a scale not seen before in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday night.

An event called Matariki Mahuika was given rare permission by Fire and Emergency NZ and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, allowing families to light fires in across the sixty kilometres of coastline from Cape Kidnappers to Tāngoio to celebrate the holiday.

Hyped as a ring of fire around Hawke’s Bay, it lived up to it, with a 10-metre-long driftwood sculpture of Māui’s fishhook near the National Aquarium of NZ (the hook representing the Māori name of Hawke’s Bay Te Matau-a-Māui) the showpiece of the night.

Concerns were raised beforehand about the potential for environmental and health impacts of the inaugural event, but the calm night with a slight offshore wind provided what appeared to be ideal conditions.

Bernice Tevaga, 7, of Kimi Ora School at the fires. Photo / Warren Buckland
Neill Gordon and Te Rangi Huata, organisers of the Matariki beach burn up, delight in their creation. Photo / Paul Taylor
The burning of the fishhook of Māui, Te Matau a Māui. Photo / Warren Buckland
Fires on a scale never seen on Matariki burn on Marine Parade Beach. Photo / Warren Buckland
