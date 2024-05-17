Police Search and Rescue, assisted by Coastguard Tauranga volunteers, retrieved a man from Tauranga Harbour near Memorial Park yesterday. Photo / Catherine Sylvester

A man pulled from Tauranga Harbour in a serious condition after allegedly escaping police custody will appear in court facing several charges.

Western Bay of Plenty Police area commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said the driver was pulled over on Devonport Rd about 10.30am on Thursday.

The man allegedly fled and entered the water off The Strand.

Paxton said a member of the public provided the man with a life jacket and he stayed afloat until helped out of the water.

He was retrieved from the water near Memorial Park about 11.45am and St John reported he was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Paxton said the 36-year-old has been charged with driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police, and escaping police custody.

He is due to appear in Tauranga District Court.

Neither police nor Tauranga Hospital could provide an update on the patient’s condition.



