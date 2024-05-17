The man claimed he did not know it was a great white shark. File photo / Clinton Duffy

Graphic warning: This story includes an image of the shark

A Mahia man has been fined $600 after he caught, killed, and decapitated a great white shark, and then kept the head.

The Department of Conservation (DoC), which released an image to Hawke’s Bay Today, was alerted to the killing when a local kuia spotted the carcass on the beach near the Mahia Boat Ramp.

The man claimed he did not know it was a great white shark, and brought it ashore, where the jaw and head were removed and taken.

DoC’s Operations manager Tairawhiti Matt Tong, said the compliance team investigated the March 15 incident, and, after several weeks, located the person responsible.

“As well as failing to report his capture of the animal, the man received the infringement for being in possession of the head and jaw of the shark without a relevant authority under the Wildlife Act.

“We’re extremely grateful for the assistance of the kuia who informed us and assisted with the investigation. DoC staff are recovering the head and jaw, which will be gifted back to iwi.”

Great white sharks are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953, which meant it was illegal to hunt, kill, harm, possess or trade in any part of the animals.

Any offence under this act is liable for fines of up to $250,000 and up to two years imprisonment.

Tong said to avoid situations like this, people should carefully release any sharks accidentally caught when fishing.

“Should you inadvertently catch or kill a great white shark, notify DoC immediately.”'

He said accidentally catching something was not an infringement, but keeping killing, or failing to report it was.

The man has been fined $600 after decapitating a great white shark. Photo / DoC

The incident came just weeks after locals watched a great white shark devour a pygmy sperm whale they were attempting to refloat.

DoC says great white sharks are present around the New Zealand coastline all year round, but most sightings are in the warmer spring and summer months when they are more prevalent due to feeding and pupping in coastal waters.

It is common for great white sharks to develop preferences for certain coastal areas and to return there regularly.







