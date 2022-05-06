Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

In Her Head editorial: No, doctor, it's not just a figment of her imagination

4 minutes to read
Too many have been made to feel their serious illness is a figment of their imagination or 'just part of being a woman'. Photo / 123rf, File

Too many have been made to feel their serious illness is a figment of their imagination or 'just part of being a woman'. Photo / 123rf, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

With an average of 12 years of intensive training, it's not so hard to reconcile why a health professional would believe they know better than a woman who has walked in complaining of pain

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.