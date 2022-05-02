Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak editorial: Border reopens to visa-waiver countries

4 minutes to read
A flight from Los Angeles arrived yesterday morning at Auckland. Photo / Jed Bradley

A flight from Los Angeles arrived yesterday morning at Auckland. Photo / Jed Bradley

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

New Zealand's evolving pandemic policy has passed a milestone and faces a new test with the opening of borders yesterday to vaccinated visitors from 60 countries.

The group of visa waiver countries includes the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.