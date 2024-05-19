Student leadership team. Photo / Jack Penman

The theme of Paraparaumu College’s ball held at Southward Car Museum was “Gatsby’s Underground Ball”.

“Thanks to the efforts of Wambam and our dedicated ball committee, we successfully transformed the venue to reflect the elegance and ambience of the 1920s and 1930s,” deputy head students Anna Woodman-Aldridge and Daniel Oldroyd said.

The ball was the largest in the college’s history, with more than 400 tickets sold.

“This impressive turnout included outside partners, exchange students and head students from neighbouring colleges.

Dallas Handley and Elijah Mason-Anderson hit the dance floor. Photo / Jack Penman

“Given the number of attendees, including over 20 staff members, we ensured comprehensive catering which was executed superbly by our talented team, ensuring a memorable experience for all.”

The evening was marked by an array of flashy cars, sparkling dresses, and tailored suits, with the highlight being the dancing, they said.

“This lively dancing was led by the winners of the Life of the Party awards, Willow Barsley and Ryan Martin.

“Several awards were presented throughout the night, including Year 12 and Year 13 Royals, Best Dressed Year 12 and Year 13, Best Dressed Teacher and Best Duo.”

Life of the Party was Willow Bardsley (Yr 13). Photo / Jack Penman

As deputy head students who had the privilege of organising the ball, one of their standout moments was participating in the leadership dance.

“This dance, featuring iconic songs and intricate choreography, truly energised the crowd.

“Special thanks to the DJ, who paused his set to allow our mix of music to play, enabling this dance to take place.”

Anna and Daniel thanked everyone who attended the ball on Saturday, May 11.

Best dressed went to Holly Popham (Yr 13) and Sue Madarieta (Yr 12). Photo / Jack Penman

“Your presence made for an unforgettable evening that will be talked about for years to come.

“We also want to give special recognition to all the volunteers who dedicated their time and effort to making this event possible.

“Thank you for your contributions.

“It was an extraordinary night.”