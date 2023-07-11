Voyager 2023 media awards

Immigration visa investigation: Auckland construction company Buildhub assisting INZ inquiry

Lincoln Tan
5 mins to read
Camilo Montanez and Jaime Caceres Perez claim they were lured to NZ based on false promises. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Camilo Montanez and Jaime Caceres Perez claim they were lured to NZ based on false promises. Photo / Dean Purcell.

A building construction company employing migrant workers from South America says it is assisting Immigration NZ with an investigation into visa and employment allegations.

The Herald reported on July 3 that about 250 people from

