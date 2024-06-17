The Prime Minister touches down in Tokyo, Auckland roads flood amid heavy rain and the change that’s got primary teachers concerned. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland liquor importer and distributor have been fined $244,000 for attempting to sell thousands of bottles of illegal liquor and avoiding the rules in place to protect consumers.

While the law was broken, testing revealed the contents of the bottles were genuine, revealing the breaches were likely a cost-cutting measure.

Importer Golden Grand Trading, and distributor Mayajaal Holdings Limited, were sentenced in April for possession for sale of 5534 bottles of imported liquor, with an estimated retail value of $292,526.

There were 30 bottles recalled, seven seized from a liquor store and two recovered from an online purchase.

The bottles failed to comply with food safety rules, being sold without lot codes or stickered with lot codes that were not genuine.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said lot codes were unique and laser-etched into the glass of the bottle or printed on the label.

They assure consumers that product contents are genuine and have not been changed in any way.

The bottles were tested and their contents were found to be genuine, suggesting the absence of lot numbers was a cost-cutting measure.

Chivas Regal bottles seized by MPI.

“Our investigators found the importers bought thousands of bottles of liquor with lot codes removed and that it was cheaper – by nearly 7.5 per cent,” Arbuckle said.

The illegal activity occurred between 2016 and 2019.

All liquor has been seized from the distribution warehouse and an application has been made to the court for disposal at a specialised waste plant.

Golden Grand Trading pleaded guilty to three charges under the Food Act 2014, including being an unregistered importer, and Mayajaal Holdings pleaded guilty to one charge under the Food Act.

Golden Grand Trading has previously received a warning in 2012 regarding non-compliant labelling on imported liquor.

Mayajaal Holdings were also notified about the regulatory requirements.

This prior offending was considered an aggravating factor at sentencing.

The successful prosecution by New Zealand Food Safety is part of a broader compliance investigation by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), in line with strengthened regulations introduced in August 2023.

Whisky bottles seized by MPI.

The changes clarify the role and responsibilities of food importers when they bring food into New Zealand, ensuring that the food is safe and suitable for Kiwi consumers.

“Our responsibility is to consumers and their safety. People should expect to feel confident that all imported food is subject to consistently high safety standards and is fit for purpose,” said Arbuckle.

“When we find evidence of non-compliance, such as lot codes being tampered with, we will take action, including removing products from shelves, and in serious cases, placing the offending before the courts.”

All New Zealand food importers are encouraged to check the MPI website to make sure they are compliant with the new rules.

The updated requirements can be found in the Requirements for Registered Food Importers and Imported Food for Sale.

Food importers with any questions can contact New Zealand Food Safety on 0800 00 83 33 or email info@mpi.govt.nz.



