Ice on overhead lines cancels Wellington trains

Train services across the Kāpiti Coast have been suspended this morning due to ice. Photo / file

Freezing cold temperatures across the Wellington region are causing issues for those trying to catch a train on the Kāpiti Coast this morning.

Ice has formed on overhead power lines forcing trains to be cancelled.

Metlink said all services on the Kapiti Line are affected.

All northbound services out of Wellington are suspended with buses transporting people between Wellington and Porirua.

There are currently no trains moving north from Porirua to Waikanae.

KPL: 7:30 UPDATE: Trains continue to be suspended in and out of WELL. We have multiple trains awaiting departure from WAIK to WELL and they will depart as soon as the line is open — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) July 13, 2021

Metlink said the trains will depart as soon as possible.