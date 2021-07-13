Ice on overhead lines cancels Wellington trains

Freezing cold temperatures across the Wellington region are causing issues for those trying to catch a train on the Kāpiti Coast this morning.
Ice has formed on overhead power lines forcing trains to be cancelled.
Metlink said all services on the Kapiti Line are affected.
All northbound services out of Wellington are suspended with buses transporting people between Wellington and Porirua.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
There are currently no trains moving north from Porirua to Waikanae.
Metlink said the trains will depart as soon as possible.