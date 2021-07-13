Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Ice on overhead lines cancels Wellington trains

Quick Read
Train services across the Kāpiti Coast have been suspended this morning due to ice. Photo / file

Train services across the Kāpiti Coast have been suspended this morning due to ice. Photo / file

NZ Herald

Freezing cold temperatures across the Wellington region are causing issues for those trying to catch a train on the Kāpiti Coast this morning.

Ice has formed on overhead power lines forcing trains to be cancelled.

Metlink said all services on the Kapiti Line are affected.

All northbound services out of Wellington are suspended with buses transporting people between Wellington and Porirua.

There are currently no trains moving north from Porirua to Waikanae.

Metlink said the trains will depart as soon as possible.