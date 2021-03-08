'I was slapping him, slapping him hard': Sister's emotional account of seeing dying brother

Police and forensic staff examine the scene where Phillip Macpherson was killed in Pukemiro in March 2019. Photo / File

The sister of the man who died after being attacked by an axe says she repeatedly screamed and slapped her lifeless brother as he lay covered in blood in the backseat of her car.

The trial for Rydell Tauapiki Martin, 27, at Hamilton High Court where he is defending a charge of murdering Phillip Macpherson with a wood-splitting axe in Pukemiro on March 1, 2019, continues.

He also faces a second charge of assault with an axe to his cousin Hanuere Fisher-Williams.

An emotional Sonia Macpherson told the court she was with her 6-year-old daughter at her father's house on Robert Ave in Pukemiro on March 1, where her brother Phillip also lived.

She had smoked a pipe of marijuana and after getting annoyed with Macpherson and her then boyfriend Jonothan Shand, who was also there, she planned to leave.

But when her brother then returned after briefly going to visit a friend who wasn't home, she forgave him. She then decided to have a beer with her aunt while her daughter watched TV in the lounge.

Sometime later, Shand came running in and said he thought Macpherson was in trouble because they could hear screaming.

She hopped in her car with her aunty and headed towards her brother's friend's Chris Mawson's house on Joseph St.

They were met by two men standing by a car in the middle of the road - one who appeared to by a topless Martin - who told her they didn't know who he was.

"I drove past them. I was looking for my brother. I didn't trust them," she said.

"I thought Phil was there somewhere."

She told the court she was aware there had been some trouble between her brother and the Fisher family who lived on Joseph St.

She continued driving past Shand and Matangi, who had jogged down the road to her brother's friend's house and who were speaking to the two other men yelling and saying sorry.

Shand was still holding the axe, but she couldn't remember either of them holding the vacuum pipe Shand earlier told the court he had grabbed in self defence.

When she got to Mawson's house - also on Joseph St - she started beeping her horn and saw her brother come from the house.

Relieved her brother was ok, she went to tell Shand and Matangi, who were fighting on the street.

She saw Martin holding an axe in front of Shand and was walking him up towards Robert Ave and Martin "chuck" him and Shand over the fence with the axe.

The men reappeared and another man - described as slightly fatter and older than Martin - started kicking Shand.

"I was screaming."

She then hopped back in her can and turned the car around planning to run them over because they were hurting her boyfriend.

At this time Martin struck her car with the vacuum cleaner pipe.

"I was screaming at them (Shand and Matangi) to hop in."

They put the axe in the car and were about to get in themselves when they saw an angry Macpherson running down the road so they grabbed the axe back out, she said.

"He [Macpherson] was walking towards Martin - he looked very mad."

She then drove off and the last thing she recalls was seeing her brother pointing at Riddell, who was holding a pipe and looked ready to strike him.

Once she was home, Shand came running back.

She grabbed some knives and went to get in her car, but Shand took it instead to get Macpherson.

When he arrived back she said she repeatedly slapped her brother and yelled at him as he lay lifeless covered in blood.

"I was yelling at everyone. Put him on the ground, get him to the hospital and do CPR. I was just screaming."

"I was slapping him. Slapping him hard. Yelling at him."

Reluctant witness put in cell

A reluctant witness, who refused to give his name and told the lawyer she asked "some dumb questions" while on the stand, has been put in the cells.

Alazay Fisher Williams – the nephew of Rydell Tauapiki, who is standing trail for murdering Phillip Macpherson with an axe in Pukemiro – refused to answer questions from the Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann.

He was called to the stand after the morning break.

Fisher-Williams was reluctant to give his name or confirm he had ever lived in the north Waikato town of Pukemiro where the alleged murder took place.

When finally pressed on whether Alazay Fisher-Williams was his real name, he said: "F***, it must be."

Mann asked him to speak up and to stop tapping his foot.

"You guys must need hearing aids, f***** hell," he replied.

About five minutes in, Justice Mary Peters said she had enough and asked security to put him in the cells, saying they would check in with him later in the day.

Another witness – his brother – Henuere Fisher-Williams – has been called instead.

The trial is now being heard by a jury of 11 due to illness.

