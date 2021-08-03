Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

'I don't want to go to Rotorua': Victims of burnt cars at hotel carpark speak out

3 minutes to read
Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua.

Multiple cars caught fire on Fenton St in Rotorua.

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

Chris Alexander has vowed to never visit Rotorua again after his car was destroyed in a suspicious fire outside a Fenton St hotel.

Alexander lent his special edition Holden Commodore to his girlfriend who was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.