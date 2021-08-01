Darkie Cable admits murdering his partner Sam Reid near Taupō

Sam Reid was murdered by her partner, Darkie Cable. Photo / Supplied

A man has admitted murdering his partner and mother of his children just before his High Court trial was to get under way.

Darkie Thomas Cable was to stand trial from today in the High Court at Rotorua for the murder of Sam Shaylani Reid in January last year at a property north of Taupō.

But Cable pleaded guilty this morning to charges of murder on January 25, 2020 and two counts of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on December 26, 2019 in Te Puke.

Reid, who was known as Sam, was found at a rural property north of Taupō on January 25 with critical injuries. She was taken to hospital but died the following day.

Members of both families hugged and cried in the public gallery as Cable entered his guilty pleas.

After the court hearing, Reid's aunt, Paere Hunuhunu, said her 34-year-old niece was adored by their family.

She described her as being "full of life and beautiful".

"She could make you smile when you didn't want to."

Reid and Cable had two children together who were now aged 10 and 14. Reid was also the mother of a child who died at the age of 16 months.

Hunuhunu said the family was pleased Cable had pleaded guilty.

"The biggest thing for us is he did the right thing in the end and made it easier by not having a trial. I am thankful he did that."

Justice Matthew Muir remanded Cable in custody to reappear for sentencing on November 19 at the High Court in Hamilton.

Justice Muir issued Cable with a second warning under the Three Strikes legislation. Under the law an offender who is given three strikes must serve a full prison sentence without parole.