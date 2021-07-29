Rotorua builder Hamish Crego-Bourne admits stealing sex toys, jet skis, vehicles and guns

Hamish George Crego-Bourne appearing in the Rotorua District Court via audiovisual link. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A Rotorua builder has admitted stealing sex toys, jet skis, vehicles and guns in a North Island crime spree.

Hamish George Crego-Bourne, 31, recently appeared in the Rotorua District Court and pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including stealing novelty sex toys valued at $1775.92 from Peaches and Cream in Auckland.

He also admitted two burglary charges where items valued at more than $5000 were stolen, four burglaries where items valued between $500 and $5000 were stolen, two charges of stealing motor vehicles and drink-driving.

Details of Crego-Bourne's offending have been released to the Rotorua Daily Post via a police summary of facts.

Crego-Bourne went to Peaches and Cream in Auckland on Sunday, May 16 at 1.40pm and took several novelty adult items valued at $1775.92.

The summary said he took a Mitsubishi Triton parked on the side of the road in Auckland overnight on May 16 and 17.

On the same night, he saw a Yamaha Deluxe jet ski and trailer valued at $20,000 parked on the roadside.

He forcibly removed the wheel and tow lock from the trailer and attached the trailer to his stolen Mitsubishi vehicle.

The jet ski was later found at a Murupara house.

On May 11 about 9pm, Crego-Bourne entered a Whitianga house through an unlocked rear garage door.

Inside was a Yamaha jet ski valued at $10,000. He broke the wheel clamp off the trailer and took the jet ski. While leaving the property and towing the stolen jet ski, he lost control of the vehicle and damaged the towing components on the trailer. He then abandoned the stolen jet ski on a rural road.

On the same night he broke into a Holden Colorado at a Tairua house. He removed $4000 worth of tools and two bottles containing oxygen and acetylene.

On May 12 at 3.20am, Crego-Bourne and an unidentified person stole a $9000 Nissan Navara from a Hannan Rd, Whitianga, house.

Sometime between May 11 and May 14, he and an unknown person went to a 309 Rd, Whitianga, house and stole another Nissan Navara.

The victim wasn't home at the time and Crego-Bourne and the other person spent a lot of time in the house, covering windows to conceal his activities. He also gained access to sheds nearby.

The summary said a safe containing a large number of firearms was cut from the wall of a shed and another one was removed from inside the house.

A gas-cutting set, stolen in an earlier burglary, was used to try and gain access to the safes.

Items stolen included welders, antique firearms, alcohol, engineering tools, ammunition, chainsaws, six working firearms and jewellery valued more than $5000.

On May 13, the stolen Nissan Navara was found on fire in Mangatarata. The gun safe was found on the deck of the ute.

On April 2, police found Crego-Bourne driving in Auckland with a breath alcohol reading of 85 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, an offence given he only held a zero alcohol licence after being sentenced in 2013 for his third or subsequent drink driving charge.

Police are trying to confiscate Crego-Bourne's black Mitsubishi under the Sentencing Act 2002. The vehicle is registered to Bourne Builders, a company of which he was a major shareholder.

He will be sentenced in the Rotorua District Court on September 7.