Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rotorua builder Hamish Crego-Bourne admits stealing sex toys, jet skis, vehicles and guns

3 minutes to read
Hamish George Crego-Bourne appearing in the Rotorua District Court via audiovisual link. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Hamish George Crego-Bourne appearing in the Rotorua District Court via audiovisual link. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Kelly Makiha
By:

Multimedia journalist

A Rotorua builder has admitted stealing sex toys, jet skis, vehicles and guns in a North Island crime spree.

Hamish George Crego-Bourne, 31, recently appeared in the Rotorua District Court and pleaded guilty to 10

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.