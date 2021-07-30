Rotorua woman to fight 8-year-old parking ticket in court

Rotorua businesswoman Maree Tassell has been sent a court notice over a parking ticket eight years ago she knew nothing about. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A Rotorua businesswoman is vowing to fight an eight-year-old $42 parking ticket as a matter of principle.

Maree Tassell has been summonsed to appear in court for an eight-year-old parking ticket she says she knew nothing about.

She is fighting it — not because she can't afford the $42.67 — but because she says it's intimidating getting such letters in the mail.

In March 2013, Tassell got a parking ticket in Whakatāne.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend she did not remember getting the ticket but said it was highly likely it was hers because she had had parking tickets before.

Her usual process was to pay them over the phone with her credit card whenever she got a notice in the mail.