'I couldn't imagine living anywhere else', Ōhope Beach locals proud of NZ's Best Beach 2021 award

Ōhope Beach secures win for New Zealands Best Beach 2021. Photo / Supplied

Ōhope local businesses who spoke with the NZ Herald were among some of the proudest residents after an announcement today revealed Ōhope Beach as New Zealand's Best Beach for 2021.

Common themes that local businesses shared was it's love for Ōhope's community, space, and safeness.

"It's not commercialised, it's still got the beach feel, it's safe and lasts for miles," Ōhope Beach Bed and Breakfast's Maggie Jansen said.

"Every morning I take my dogs for a walk and I tell myself, 'why would you want to live anywhere else?'"



"The beach is family-friendly and there haven't been any rips in years."

Local art gallery worker Jean Aird whose smitten by the beach says, "I'm delighted it's won".

4-Art-Sake sits near the coast of Ōhope Beach and Aird never fails to mention her go-to spots when visitors come through.

"It hasn't changed over the 30 years I've been here, it's kinda gorgeous.

"I love the vibe, I love the community, I love the feel, I love the look.

"I couldn't imagine living anywhere else."

Aird's recommended spot is Ōtarawairere which is said to be the hidden jewel of Whakatāne-Ōhope area.

"It's a coastal walk that you can't get to by car, but the walk is worth it.

"The Pohutakawa trees are amazing."

You can also venture to Ōtarawairere by boat or kayak, and be sure to secure a spot of your own on the secluded beach with no crowds on site.

For local business owner Miria Black, Ōhope is her whenua, home of Ngati Awa.

Black owns Moanarua Beach Cottage along with her husband, and offers a Māori cultural experience.

"Ōhope is a lovely, friendly community. All my visitors love the beach."

"It's a beautiful place, it's my whakapapa."

The community's only Four Square, which sits in the heart of Ōhope Beach, is a main shopping centre for many of the town's residents.

"Our favourite thing about Ōhope is that it's safe, never too crowded, beautiful, and family-friendly," Four Square owners Claire and Aaron Blair told the Herald.

The pair have been business owners there the last three and a half years but say the community is "awesome".