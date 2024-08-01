An email sent to all ED staff and seen by RNZ lays out which cleaning tasks are expected of clinical staff, and which are to be done by cleaners.
Clinical staff are expected to clean, among other things, commodes, hoists and patient washbowls, as well as beds, lockers, soap dispensers, sluice sinks and biohazard bags.
One doctor, who RNZ has agreed not to name, said: “On one shift I made seven beds, answered a million phone calls and fixed the printer. Is this a really good use of my time? I suspect I’m the most expensive person there.”
Meanwhile, they said the workload was increasing, and staff were slow to be replaced when they resigned.
“It’s smoke and mirrors,” they said. “So it’s officially not a freeze but on the front line, the reality is it’s a freeze, because people go off on maternity leave, and you can’t replace them without a long-winded process to get authority to recruit.”
The doctor said there were a number of vacancies that had not yet been approved for replacement, which meant other clinical staff were picking up the workload, and it meant some patients were not even getting in the door due to long wait times.
In a statement, he said: “There has been no change to our cleaning arrangements or funding.
“The email [...] relates to a longstanding practice where our cleaners do not clean Hutt ED medical equipment, areas or items that may hold private patient information, or areas where patients’ personal belongings are stored.
“Areas such as these are cleaned by clinical staff, with the work usually undertaken by health care assistants.”