One told RNZ she phoned the clinic in mid-February to see a doctor, on her midwife’s recommendation.
“The earliest appointment they could give me was for April 16. By the time that appointment came around they changed the time by three hours and I wasn’t able to reschedule my work commitments. So then the earliest appointment they could give me was the start of June.”
That person questioned how the practice could triage who needed to be seen when “they don’t answer the phone”.
They described paying $68 for a telehealth consultation, only to be told to go to the after-hours clinic anyway, and pay another $100.
The mother of the newborn told RNZ she switched practices a few years ago after her previous clinic lost all its doctors. She could not find any other GP taking on new patients.
“There is no basic healthcare available, it’s actually terrifying. It’s not an issue for me to use telehealth but when you have very young children, they actually won’t be able to prescribe you something on telehealth, they need to see your kids in person.”
Green Cross, which owns High St Health Hub, said like many other clinics it was hit by workforce issues.
While it was recruiting staff, the clinical team from another practice was supporting its High St GP.
“This allows patients who need an in-person consultation to have one.
“We have had to change how we work while we recruit healthcare providers to the practice to provide full services again.
“This is in part, due to the GP shortage, which is a nationwide problem.”
Primary care across Hutt Valley have been under increasing pressure in recent years, with patients from another practice directed to Wellington’s After Hours Medical Centre at one point after locum GPs refused to do extra shifts at Lower Hutt’s urgent care clinic.
General Practice New Zealand chairman Dr Bryan Betty said the problems were not unique to Hutt Valley.
“This is reflective of general practice and general practitioner shortages through the country which have been developing over the last decade, and we’re reaching the point where it’s directly affecting patients’ access to medical care in the community.”