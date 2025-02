Police are at a serious crash in Hunua, South Auckland.

Two people have been injured, one critically, in a crash in Hūnua, South Auckland.

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Paparimu and Hunua Rds about 9am, police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one rapid response, one helicopter, one ambulance and one operations manager went to the scene.

“One patient, in a critical condition, was airlifted to Auckland Hospital. One patient, in a moderate condition, was transported by road to Middlemore Hospital.”