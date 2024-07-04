Advertisement
Huntly police presence: Large-scale cannabis grow operation detected

A large-scale cannabis-growing operation next door to an early childcare centre has been discovered in a north Waikato town today.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said Waikato Police executed a search warrant at an industrial warehouse in central Huntly this morning, uncovering what is believed to be a commercial set-up.

“The community can expect to see an ongoing police presence in the area today as we determine the size of the grow.”

Pitkethley said staff were in contact with a neighbouring early childcare centre to alert them to the warrant, ensuring all the children were safe and aware of the situation and police presence.

“We have since revisited the centre to provide reassurance to the children,” he said.

“I want to thank them and the surrounding community for their understanding... while this warrant was executed.

“Seizing these drugs also prevents a large amount of harm to our communities, and we will continue to keep our communities safe, while taking a source of profit from crime.”

