GeoNet says 856 people reported feeling shaking following the 4.4-magnitude earthquake. Photo / Supplied

GeoNet says 856 people reported feeling shaking following the 4.4-magnitude earthquake. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of people have reported feeling a 4.4-magnitude earthquake near the top of the South Island.

GeoNet said a 10km deep earthquake with "moderate" shaking was recorded 15km southeast of Seddon at 8.16pm.

By 9.30pm, 856 people who had felt the earthquake had reported it to GeoNet, including four reports of "extreme" shaking.