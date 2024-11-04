Hundreds of students quizzed after mass sickness outbreak at Canterbury University

Canterbury University is in the middle of its end-of-year exam season and some students have asked for special consideration. But they allege they were told they’d need to sit today’s exams despite feeling sick.
“We were told we had to attend exams, even though many students were unable to stay away from a toilet for more than a few minutes,” one student told the Herald.
The student said she struggled to sit through her Information Systems exam.
“It was very hard to focus, all I could think about was making sure nothing came out,” she said.
“We had one friend who had to leave after half an hour to vomit.”
She said it’s not the first time students have had problems with the hall food.
“We have come to University Hall with many issues and complaints about the food quality throughout the year, and we have constantly been told it will improve, however, this is our last straw.
“They need to be held responsible for this.”
The university’s executive director for people, culture and campus life, Paul O’Flaherty, told the Herald both University Hall and Ilam Student Accommodation were affected.
“This is of course concerning to us, and we are working closely with the National Public Health Service to investigate the cause of the illness, which includes a visit by Public Health staff to University Hall to test a small sample of students,” he said.