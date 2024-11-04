Hundreds of students quizzed after mass sickness outbreak at Canterbury University

Students were asked to provide details on everything they ate in the lead-up to the outbreak.

The survey asks students the exact meals they ate from Friday through to Sunday night – right down to what meats, breads and sauces they selected for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

They were also asked if they had changed a nappy or were in contact with diarrhoea in the week before they became ill.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said the outbreak was caused by food poisoning because so many people were sick at the same time, and those who didn’t eat the meal avoided getting sick.

She said the survey is the only communication the University has made with students since the incident.

University of Canterbury's University Hall students reported falling ill overnight on Sunday, November 3. Photo / University of Canterbury

Canterbury University is in the middle of its end-of-year exam season and some students have asked for special consideration. But they allege they were told they’d need to sit today’s exams despite feeling sick.

“We were told we had to attend exams, even though many students were unable to stay away from a toilet for more than a few minutes,” one student told the Herald.

The student said she struggled to sit through her Information Systems exam.

“It was very hard to focus, all I could think about was making sure nothing came out,” she said.

“We had one friend who had to leave after half an hour to vomit.”

She said it’s not the first time students have had problems with the hall food.

“We have come to University Hall with many issues and complaints about the food quality throughout the year, and we have constantly been told it will improve, however, this is our last straw.

“They need to be held responsible for this.”

The university’s executive director for people, culture and campus life, Paul O’Flaherty, told the Herald both University Hall and Ilam Student Accommodation were affected.

“This is of course concerning to us, and we are working closely with the National Public Health Service to investigate the cause of the illness, which includes a visit by Public Health staff to University Hall to test a small sample of students,” he said.

O’Flaherty said students have been directed to UniLodge for any support they might require including a free electrolyte mix to address dehydration, bottled water and packaged meals.

“Students unable to sit exams due to illness can apply for special consideration and may be offered a resit for exams in the next couple of weeks, which they will need to allow time for.”



