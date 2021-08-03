Hundreds of Auckland homes without power overnight, Vector working to fix issue

High winds have lifted roofs and brought down powerlines overnight in Auckland, and motorists can expect widespread disruption today. Video / Hayden Woodward

High winds have lifted roofs and brought down powerlines overnight in Auckland, and motorists can expect widespread disruption today. Video / Hayden Woodward

Hundreds of homes in Auckland are still without power a day after strong winds downed power lines.

Lines company Vector is due to give an update on the situation at 8am.

However, last night's update was that 350 Auckland homes were still in the dark about when their power would be restored after gusts of up to 110km/h hit the region in the early hours of yesterday morning.

"Vector crews have been on site all day and will be working through the night to restore power where it is safe to do so.

"These numbers are expected to drop again overnight as more people have their power restored," a Vector spokeswoman said.

"We know that not having power on a winter's night is tough and we thank those affected for their continued understanding."

Early this morning, Vector's outage map showed power cuts in parts of West Auckland - including in Henderson Valley, Piha, Karekare, Kumeu, Waimauku, Whenuapai, Hobsonville and Herald Island.

Parts of northwest Auckland are also among those still without electricity, including residents in Makarau, Kaukapakapa and Tāhekeroa.

In Albany, a section of Rosedale Rd - between Jack Hinton Drive and Clemows Lane roundabout - was still closed as of 6.30pm yesterday.

Auckland Transport authorities said last night it was expected to remain closed overnight as crews worked to resolve a power line issue there.

The section of road had been closed to the public from about 9.20am yesterday due to downed power lines.

Vector later confirmed two high voltage power lines had come down in the bad weather.