Court Registry Officer Noelle Faka'osi honours Judge Rea at his final sitting on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Napier District Court was full to overflowing on Thursday as hundreds gathered, in person or virtually, to farewell Judge Geoff Rea.

He was retiring after 27 years as a District Court judge. Before that, he was Napier's longest serving Crown Solicitor, for 16 years.

The No 2 courtroom in the Napier courthouse was packed for the event, with an overflow into the No 1 courtroom, where well wishers watched on an audio-visual link.

AVL links were also established with courts in Hastings and Gisborne, and with members of Judge Rea's family overseas.

Tributes were given by the current Crown Solicitor Steve Manning and representatives of the Police Prosecution Service, the Law Society, local barristers and the Ministry of Justice.

Court security officers backed by court staff and a probation officer performed a powerful haka, with Judge Gordon Matenga taking part. Judge Matenga also played guitar as staff sang a waiata.

Judge Rea's "final sitting" was presided over by Executive Judge Bridget Mackintosh, who recalled their first meeting, in 1984, when she was a law graduate "pretty desperate for a job". Her application to his firm was successful.

Judge Mackintosh paid tribute to Judge Rea's 50 years in the law and his "ability to bring out the best in others" in his 27 years, four months and 10 days on the bench.

She said he could turn his hand to any aspect of the law, including criminal, civil, environmental and the Youth Court.

Although the room contained a number of other District and High Court judges, Manning said that Jude Rea was "the most influential figure in this court".

He said his contribution to the administration of justice in Hawke's Bay was "unparalleled", and "you were always held in respect by the defendants".

Richard Stone for the Law Society said the judge was a fierce protector of justice and "counsel always knew that they had to bring their A game" to the court.

Scott Jefferson, representing local barristers, said Judge Rea had been the youngest Crown Solicitor when he was appointed to that role. As a judge, all counsel who appeared before him could attest to his ease, clarity and mana.

Judge Rea said he had ''enjoyed every minute'' of a wonderful career.

He paid tribute to all involved in the court system, including barristers, probation officers, mental health services, Corrections and custody officers, victim advisors, police officers working in the courts and security officers.

Addressing himself to the court staff, he said: "Without you guys, the system doesn't work".

Courts manager Rhonda Hoffman presented Judge Rea with a cartoon portrait of himself on the bench, with speech bubbles which said: "If you appear in front of me again, I suggest you bring your toothbrush".

It was also Judge Rea's birthday. Attendees at the event sang 'Happy Birthday' to him at a function after the sitting.

Although the judge is retiring, he will return to the bench from time to time to help out on an acting warrant.

Judge Mackintosh said she expected him back at work on November 7.

Geoff Rea was appointed a judge in May 1995, initially to the Hamilton circuit.

He returned to Hawke's Bay in 2001, the year in which he was appointed an Acting Chief District Court Judge. He served in this role again in 2007.

He has been an advisory member of the District Court Steering Group, a member of the Chief Judge's Advisory Board and of various judicial committees.

Judge Rea was appointed an Alternate Environment Court Judge in 2011 and has held a Youth Court Judge designation as well.