Nearly 1000 households are without power in the Tauranga suburb of Bellevue. Image / Vector

By RNZ

Nearly 1000 households are without power in the Tauranga suburb of Bellevue after a car crashed into a power pole before fleeing the scene.

Emergency services were called to Crombie St just after 5.30pm.

Fire and Emergency said a car crashed into the power pole before driving off, leaving lines down across the road, cutting power to much of the suburb.

Police said they had not yet located the car or the driver.