Hundreds gather to protest vaccine mandates, lockdowns in Christchurch

Hundreds have gathered in silence at Christchurch's Bridge of Remembrance today "to mark the beginning of this generation's movement to reclaim freedom for all New Zealanders".

The protest, run by Voices for Freedom, began with the ringing of a Tibetan prayer bell at 12pm.

The group made a formation on the bridge, asking those not a part of it to watch from either end.

Several New Zealand flags were flying in the silent vigil. Some people were hugging, one woman in the group was crying, while most were clutching flowers.

Families with children, businessmen on lunch breaks, teenagers and retirees were among those at the protest.

At 1pm, the prayer bell will ring again, marking the end of the silent vigil and the starting of the national anthem.

A flyer handed out at the protest asked for people to leave the area quietly and respectfully and to not impede the movement of those on the bridge.