“In the 20 years I have been exhibiting. This is the first time I have won the top prize.”

Her interest in growing flowers started a long time ago when her family moved to a new home after selling their dairy farm.

“On arrival, we saw these three Camellias in our garden. Then my aunt who lived down the road was also into them and asked us to come to the show. I have been attending ever since.”

Crawford said from the 30 flowers she had entered; the winning Camellia was handpicked a few hours before it got judged.

“That’s probably what helped me stand out,” she said.

Whangārei Camellia Club chair David Muir said the “art of picking” came with experience.

“In Jen’s case, she picked the right flower at the right time. Which is why her floral display didn’t have any blemishes.”

Muir said most contestants had brought in their flowers for display a day before and Camellias, like most flowers, will start to “wilt away” or develop a fungus called “petal blight” after being picked.

Muir says the show is going to even get bigger as it celebrates its 60th anniversary next year. Photo / Avneesh Vincent

He described the show as “successful” after they received entries for 393 individual blooms, 28 decorative flower arrangements and nine sprays (Camellia Variety).

“We have been running this show for over 50 years now and the reason we want to keep having this show is not only for club tradition but social aspects as well.”

Muir said while for the youth this was an opportunity to be closer to nature, for the older generation the competition was a way to bond over something they had a “shared interest”.

More than 150 varieties of Camellia were displayed by flower enthusiasts. Photo / Avneesh Vincent

Crawford agreed and added that it was all about “sharing and caring”.

“Being in the show and club is like being a big family, just like the Camellias.”

Muir said their club celebrates its 60th anniversary next year and plans to make the flower competition a “big event”.

Image 1 of 6 : Three Camellia blooms floating in a dish of water. Photo / Avneesh Vincent

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.