Bromeliads and camellias combine for public viewing in Whangārei

Kay Adams (left) and national delegate David Muir are all smiles with the beautiful camellias and bromeliads in the background. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The number of camellias and bromeliads were down in this year's show at the Forum North but their quality was better, the judge observed.

For the first time, the Whangārei branch of the New Zealand Camellia Society combined with the Bromeliad Society of Whangarei for the annual show on Saturday that has been running for just over 60 years.

Trish Byles was judged the champion bloom winner for her flower Black Magic, which was a japonica, while Ann Meads, with her flower Margaret Davis, was declared the reserve champion.

Champion bloom winner 'Black Magic' grown by Trish Byles. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZ Camellia Society's Whangārei branch president Kay Adams said the combined show worked well as most people have both camellias and bromeliads in their gardens.

"We approached them quite late, there was no time for planning, but we worked well together. Many people that come don't realise the flowers are quite beautiful.

"People can buy the bromeliads but not the camellias which are purely for show. The show is open to the public, they can bring their flowers and we show them how to display them ... the right size pottle and the right tilt."

Adams said people could show their flowers in different categories.

She said a decision on whether to have another combined show next year was yet to be made.

Flowers on display to be judged at the Forum North. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Whangārei Camellia Show is usually the earliest camellia show in New Zealand each year because Northland enjoys a milder climate.

Gardeners and admirers of nature's beauty select their best-looking blooms and arrange them on tables to be judged, and admired by the public.