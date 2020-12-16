Website of the Year

Bay News: Free bus, books in Far North; Paihia fireworks; Waitangi by night

From Russell to Kerikeri for shopping once a month and one of the few bus services catering for seniors in the Far North.

BAY NEWS BITES

Free bus travel is being offered on Christmas Eve around Northland.

It's an initiative between the regional council and bus operators Leabourn, CBEC, Hokianga Express Charters, Kaikohe Bus Company and Ritchies.

It includes the Kaitaia

