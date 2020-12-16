Bay News: Free bus, books in Far North; Paihia fireworks; Waitangi by night

From Russell to Kerikeri for shopping once a month and one of the few bus services catering for seniors in the Far North.

BAY NEWS BITES

Free bus travel is being offered on Christmas Eve around Northland.

It's an initiative between the regional council and bus operators Leabourn, CBEC, Hokianga Express Charters, Kaikohe Bus Company and Ritchies.

It includes the Kaitaia Pak'nSave shopping service and a "loop" service from Clarks Buses in the Bay of Islands.

Clarks' link bus isn't well-known. It runs three days a week, departing from Kaikohe and servicing Moerewa, Kawakawa, Opua, Paihia and on to Kerikeri each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

There's long been a lament in Russell, Opua and Paihia that there is no "shopping" bus service, not even a minibus from Opua, through Paihia and on to Countdown in Waitangi, which is the largest supermarket in the area.

Residents who want to shop at the supermarket in Waitangi have little choice but to go online for delivery (the least expensive option) or to drive there or drive another 25km to Kerikeri. The cost of the ferry is $13.50 return for residents ($27 for a non-resident) before petrol costs.

Anyone using the Clarks bus has to be prepared to wait nearly a full day to get back home by the same bus.

In Waitangi there are no other shops and it's a 4km walk to Paihia. In Kerikeri, all shops are closer but there's still a long wait to get a return service.

A service subsidised by the business community could be an option but Business Paihia chief executive Charles Parker said they haven't considered it.

The passenger ferries from Russell don't call in to the wharf at Waitangi as a normal part of their service even if the wharf is within an easy walking distance to the supermarket.

Being a senior isn't an advantage. None of the ferries offer senior discounts. When Winston Peters was MP for Northland there was hope he would initiate a free transport scheme for seniors during off-peak periods as he had done in Auckland, but in the two and a half years he was in office, nothing eventuated.

When the Razza in Russell called a halt to the pensioner bus service it was taken over by Russell Mini Tours, more as an altruistic community gesture than a business proposition.

On the last Thursday of the month it goes to Waipapa and Kerikeri, with time for lunch and supermarket shopping before heading home. This month the run will be on Christmas Eve and the cost is koha.

Fullers Great Sights, operators of the car and passenger ferries, say in previous years the budget for SuperGold services in Northland was allocated to Whangārei bus services.

They were left out of the equation but continue to work with the Northland Regional Council to see if their ferries can be included in the scheme in the future.

Medicinal garden wins award

Patients at the Russell Medical Centre can help themselves to healthy homegrown vegetables while they wait to see the doctor. The produce from the raised vegetable garden beds outside the centre is literally there for the picking.

Bridget Hughes by the vegetable garden that her hard work has produced for the community. Photo / Sandy Myhre

The garden recently won the Best Business Garden Award at the Russell Flower Show.

It was started three years ago by resident Bridget Hughes and was an immediate success.

"The raised beds were subsequently installed "to make it easier on our backs", she said.

She has also contributed many volunteer hours of work to create the floral garden at the northern side of the medical centre. She said that two years ago they stripped all the flowers out and started from scratch.

"We wanted one part of the land by the stream to be a floral garden and the other part to be a native garden.

"We have completed the floral part of the project and we are working with the Far North District Council Recreational Services to get funding for the native garden," she said.

The native garden will be planted alongside the large drain, known as the "stream", that abuts one side of the property.

Funding for the other two gardens is provided by some community donations but primarily from the St John Op Shop in Russell. The shop also funds the two health shuttles and other projects associated with Russell School and Kororāreka Marae.

Fire season changes in Northland

As of Monday, December 14 at 8am, the whole of the Far North, Whangārei and Kaipara districts moved to a restricted fire season.

This means a permit may be required to light a fire and, if granted a permit, you will be required to follow the conditions listed.

The private use of fireworks is also banned in the Karikari peninsula and Ahipara township - including the surrounding areas.

Principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor says the season changes and banning of private use of fireworks have been prompted by the hot, dry and windy conditions.

Anyone planning a summer holiday in Northland should also obey the fire season and be safe with fire.

"We typically see a lot of tourists in the area during this time of year, so ask them to be fire safe too."

Go to checkitsalright.nz to double check the fire season in your area, or the area you're travelling to, and whether a fire permit is required."

There are also tips on how to reduce the risk of fire, and how to apply for a permit if needed.

Library island style

Far North District Libraries will provide free books for campers to borrow while holidaying this summer at Otehei Bay on Urupukapuka Island.

Otehei Bay on Urupukapuka Island. Photo / File

The unmanned library will be available throughout January, although staff will be on hand to run special activity days during the month.

Activities will include storytime sessions for kids, craft activities and demonstrations of virtual reality (VR) headsets for those keen to experiment with the technology.

The island library activities will run 10am-2pm on Saturday, January 9; Tuesday, January 12; and Friday, January 22.

Fireworks are go

The long-established fireworks display on New Year's Eve over the Bay of Islands was in danger of not happening in 2020.

The Bay of Islands' annual New Year midnight fireworks show is launched from a barge moored between Paihia and Russell. Photo / File

Cost was the culprit. The fireworks have been funded in the past by Business Paihia and Pub Charity. Lockdown affected the financial viability of many businesses in the tourist town and Pub Charity no longer had a presence in Paihia.

The budget for the display is between $15,000 and $20,000 and to raise sufficient funds to enable the display to go ahead, the business community reached out to a wider audience for support.

Various sponsorship packages were available and in return, sponsoring companies received recognition at various levels (depending on the amount donated) in the Business Paihia newsletter and the Facebook page.

There is still room for sponsors to come on board. Business Paihia chairman Charles Parker said the display will go ahead but it may be shortened compared to other years.

"There will still be the big booms at the finale to say goodbye to 2020 and hello 2021," he said.

Van Thiel Pyrotechnics is in charge of the night's display, as it has been for many years. The explosions are activated from a barge in the bay.

To become a sponsor – email: businesspaihiatreasurer@gmail.com

Waitangi by night

Waitangi Treaty Grounds has launched an initiative targeting domestic travellers. It is born of necessity.

Free access to the Te Rau Aroha Museum is part of the Waitangi by Night programme offered by the Waitangi Trust.

During summer in previous years, the Waitangi hāngi and concert evenings were a major drawcard and the majority of visitors (90 per cent) were from overseas.



Marketing manager Nineke Metz, said with the borders closed this summer they had to think outside the square.

"Waitangi by Night is a relaxed and intimate experience with a maximum of 60 people, who will now have access to the country's most important historic site after-hours."

The programme will include a guided tour of Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi, free access to the Treaty House, Te Whare Rūnanga and the new museum Te Rau Aroha that opened in February this year.

Lawn games will be available and include cricket, giant jenga and giant dominoes, and food will be available on site.

Waitangi by Night will be available on Saturday evenings only in December, February and March. In January, when visitor numbers are expected to be up, the programme will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings.

For more information: waitangi.org.nz

Bay of Islands Singers for charity

The annual performance of Christmas Carols by the Bay of Islands Singers has a significant purpose over and above the traditional.

The traditional carol singing from the Bay of Islands Singers at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri raised money for charity.

A large audience at the Turner Centre's Plaza in Kerikeri enjoyed the show and from a collection at the door, the group raised $534 which is going to Women's Refuge.

• Email Sandy Myhre at mywordmedia@yahoo.com if you have any news you'd like to see in Bay News.